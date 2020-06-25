Lincoln County reverses mask policy exemption for people of color

In a statement, they said the policy was meant to protect residents and now it was causing them harm.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — Lincoln County officials reversed a policy that exempted people of color from wearing masks to avoid potential racial profiling or harassment.

Governor Kate Brown issued a face-covering mandate for seven Oregon counties including Lincoln County starting Wednesday.

The Lincoln County Health Department listed its own face-covering directive with several exceptions including people with medical conditions, children under 12, people with disabilities and people of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.

The exception made headlines all over the world including CNN, Daily Mail and Newsweek.

County officials then released a statement saying they received racist and derogatory remarks about the policy from all over the county and from residents in their coastal community.

In a statement, they said the policy was meant to protect residents and now it was causing them harm.

Leaders from communities of color also reached out and asked the county to revise its policy.

Portland’s NAACP President, Reverend E.D. Mondaine, didn’t contact Lincoln County directly but told KGW the well-intentioned policy missed the mark.

“For the community hardest hit by COVID to be the most afraid to wear mask means that society has gotten its priorities kind of backward,” said Mondaine.

He urged people of color to continue to follow the guidance regarding masks from the Governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority.

“These are vulnerable populations. These are the people we need to come together and protect, and these people do not pose any threat. So, I'm asking people simply don't assume, simply do not assume when you see a person of color walking down the street, don't assume anything about them that you wouldn't assume of your white neighbors. Wait for someone's behavior to determine how you judge them, the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”

Governor Kate Brown’s office released this statement to KGW regarding Lincoln County’s original exemption.