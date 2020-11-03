ROME, Italy — A Lake Oswego couple and their grown children were enjoying an Italian vacation, when the Coronavirus shut the country down.

Elaine Murphy is a former Portland television journalist and news anchor. She and her husband are still in Rome, with a flight home planned for Friday, but they may try to get out sooner. Their two children have left the country already.

We talked to Murphy via Facetime, and she told us about a country in lockdown, with most businesses closed up, and the streets and visitor attractions empty.

“The police are patrolling, the military is out, we hear the helicopters overhead, it's eerily quiet. My husband said it's almost like a scene out of Walking Dead,” said Murphy.

Police are enforcing rules that only allow people out for work or other necessary movement, like shopping for food and supplies.

Murphy said at first it was nice to have tourist attractions to themselves, but as the severity of the situation set in, it has become a surreal experience.

