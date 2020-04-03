KENT, Wash. — King County intends to purchase a Kent motel to house people infected by the coronavirus.

The motel is the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue, directly next to Highway 167. It could house a little more than 80 patients.

King County Executive Dow Constantine suggested Monday that the purchase would occur as an extreme measure to combat the outbreak.

Kent’s mayor and police chief have expressed their displeasure with the move, which came through emergency financing and without council backing.

Mayor Dana Ralph said during a news conference Wednesday Kent didn't know about King County's plans until a third party told the city on Monday.

According to Ralph, King County plans to move patients into the Econo Lodge in the next nine to 10 days, but the county hasn’t yet asked the city about permits or occupancy.

"We want the county’s response to be successful, but we are concerned about the county’s lack of a concrete plan," Ralph said.

Ralph said she was worried about the public health and safety implications of the quarantine site, including a lack of restrictions keeping patients inside the facility. If patients were free to leave and visit nearby businesses, it could create a public health hazard.

“We firmly believe this is an equity issue," Ralph said. "The county intends to bring sick people from wealthier and less diverse communities and drop them off in Kent without regard for our community or the people in it.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 10 people in King and Snohomish counties have died from the coronavirus, and 39 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

