Gov. Kate Brown will hold noon press conference about COVID-19 response

Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Health and Science University officials will also participate.

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference at noon on Friday to discuss Oregon's ongoing response to COVID-19. KGW will carry the conference online and it can be streamed in the video player above, the KGW News app, as well as the KGW Youtube channel.

Brown will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Health & Science University Chief Medical Officer Dr. Renee Edwards and OHSU Business Intelligence Unit Lead Data Scientist Dr. Peter Graven.

Brown's office did not disclose any specific announcements that she plans to make, but the media briefing comes as the new, more-virulent omicron variant has begun to spread rapidly worldwide and has now been confirmed in more than 30 U.S. states.

Oregon health officials announced on Monday that the state's first three omicron cases had been detected in Washington and Multnomah Counties. All of the infected individuals were in their 20s or 30s and were fully vaccinated.

OHSU released a forecast report on Friday morning that predicted that omicron will bring a wave of severe illness that will out outpace previous waves of hospitalization in Oregon.

“We have about two to three weeks before we’ll see omicron accelerate and become the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in Oregon,” Graven said in a statement. “We expect that cases will ramp up quickly.”

Washington State detected its first three omicron cases on Dec. 4, and the variant is now spreading rapidly in the state.

Brown held her last official COVID-19 press conference in late September as the delta variant wave of the pandemic was beginning to subside from its peak. She also addressed the media after receiving a vaccine booster shot in late October.