WATCH LIVE: Inslee to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend large events in Washington

The new statewide COVID-19 mandate will take effect on Nov. 15 for indoor events with 1,000 attendees and outdoor events with 10,000 attendees.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement statewide for large events.

Beginning Nov. 15, anyone 12 years old and up attending a large indoor event with at least 1,000 attendees or a large outdoor event with at least 10,000 attendees will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the event to be admitted.

Events impacted by this mandate include ticketed or registered events like conventions, concerts, sporting events, fairs and theme parks, according to Inslee’s office. The mandate does not include religious services or events that are held on K-12 school grounds.

Similar requirements are set to take effect in King County starting Oct. 25 when COVID-19 vaccine verification will be required for indoor dining, gyms and indoor and outdoor events with more than 500 people.

Inslee’s announcement comes days ahead of the state’s vaccine mandate deadline on Oct. 18.

Inslee’s office said Thursday that it is not considering pushing back the mandate deadline, which applies to many state employees, school staff and health care workers across the state.

On Tuesday, Inslee said that he was encouraged by the 92% vaccination rate among state employees so far, which leaves about 5,000 employees who have not provided proof of vaccination.

As of Monday, about 88 percent of health care workers had reported they were fully vaccinated, according to leaders in the hospital industry. Hospital leaders are anticipating losing roughly 2-5 percent of the hospital workforce next week due to the mandate.

Inslee said Tuesday that the vaccination rates show that there will not be “massive disruptions” in services across the state, as many feared.

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said that while cases and hospitalizations have been on a decline recently, current masking rules and social distancing rules are not going anywhere.

Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah cited these rules, along with high vaccination rates, as the reason cases are declining in the first place.

As of Oct. 11, 71.4 percent of the state’s eligible population is vaccinated against COVID-19.