WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee addresses state's response to COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 cases rise and restrictions are set to expire, Inslee is discussing how the state is doing in tackling the pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will provide an update on Washington state's COVID-19 pandemic response at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The update from the governor is being held just days before the Dec. 14 ban on indoor dining and fitness centers, and restrictions on businesses, are set to expire.

Health officials recently warned hospitalizations are increasing across the state. Statewide coronavirus data shows more than 11,000 hospitalizations. King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties are among those where hospitalization numbers have been the highest.

Overall, close to 18% percent of the state's ICU beds are available. But in some western Washington counties, less than 11% of beds are available.