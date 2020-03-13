OLYMPIA, Wash. — Restrictions on schools and gatherings in response to the spread of the coronavirus that were put in place earlier this week for King, Snohomish and Pierce counties have been expanded statewide.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the changes on Friday.

The orders will:

Close all K-12 private and public schools across the state of Washington, from March 17 to Friday April 24.

Restrictions at activity at statewide universities, schools and apprenticeships. There will not be in-person learning. They may continue online learning. Labs can continue with social distancing. Administration, safety, dormitories and medical clinics can stay open.

Gatherings larger than 250 people will be prohibited.

Restrictions on visitors and protocols for staff at assisted living and nursing care facilities will be expanded to adult family homes.

