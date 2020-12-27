Inslee announces $54 million extension of unemployment relief as federal funding expires

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a one-time $54 million extension after President Trump refused to sign the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance extension.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state will provide funding for almost 100,000 Washingtonians who will lose federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits after President Donald Trump refused to sign off on a federal coronavirus relief package.

Trump had until midnight on Saturday to sign a relief bill that would prevent a lapse in PUA benefits.

The fate of the bipartisan package remained in limbo Sunday as Trump continued to demand larger COVID-19 relief checks and complained about “pork” spending. Without the widespread funding provided by the massive measure, a government shutdown would occur when money runs out at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Inslee said the state will provide $54 million to extend a one-time Pandemic Relief Payment to 94,555 people in the state who "have been claiming PUA and will be immediately impacted by the lapse in federal benefits."

The payment will total $550 per claimant — equal to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients.

“We are providing a bridge for some Washingtonians until the federal government finally acts. It is extremely unfortunate that the president has missed the deadline and allowed much-needed unemployment benefits to lapse for struggling workers and families. The relief bill was negotiated by his own administration, supported by both Republicans and Democrats and passed with overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate. His last-minute demands can and should be dealt with separately, but instead, the president has chosen to hold the entire relief package hostage," Inslee said in a statement.

The state Employment Security Department will be issuing the benefit later this week.

The emergency payment will be issued by ESD to all PUA claimants who were in active statuses the week ending Nov. 21 and will total $550 per claimant, which equates to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients. If signed, the federal relief package would extend federal PUA benefits through March 14, 2021.

ESD also encouraged people to keep filing weekly claims for benefits and warned not to call the claims center unless "absolutely necessary," saying call volume is still high.

“We know how critical these payments are to individuals and families across the state and we’re grateful to the governor for his leadership on this,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “The team at ESD has been working around the clock to get this new program ready. We will issue these one-time payments this week so that eligible claimants will have the funds as they head into the New Year.”

Washington, D.C. has been reeling since Trump turned on the deal after it had won sweeping approval in both houses of Congress and after the White House had assured Republican leaders that Trump would support it.

Instead, he assailed the bill's plan to provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans — insisting it should be $2,000. House Republicans swiftly rejected that idea during a rare Christmas Eve session. But Trump has not been swayed in spite of the nation being in the grip of a pandemic.

“I simply want to get our great people $2,000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill," Trump tweeted Saturday from Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the holiday. “Also, stop the billions of dollars in ‘pork.’”