How Idaho's record-breaking week for COVID-19 cases adds up

Three of Idaho's counties confirmed their first cases this week and Ada County added more than 600 cases and was rolled back to Stage 3.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases over the last week, with many counties reporting significant increases. As of Friday, the state reports 4,690 confirmed cases and more than 3,800 recovered.

On Friday, 290 confirmed and 20 probable cases were added. The majority of those came from Ada County with 187. Canyon County added 42 confirmed cases, keeping both areas as the state's current hot spots.

In seven days - from June 19 to June 26 - Ada County added 670 confirmed new cases, bringing the total to 1,679. Because of the rapid spike in cases, Central District Health rolled the county back to Stage 3 on Wednesday.

Canyon County added 238 cases in a week's time, making the county's total now 584.

Kootenai County was the third-highest increase for the week, adding 60 cases and bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 175.

Three of Idaho's counties reported their very first case of COVID-19 this week: Boise, Boundary, and Clearwater.

Six counties have yet to report a single case: Bear Lake, Butte, Clark, Lewis, Oneida, and Shoshone.

This week, Central District Health announced the confirmed community spread in Valley County as it increased from 3 to 11 cases.

In the South Central Public Health District, Twin Falls County added 36 new cases in a week, putting its total at 455 cases. And Cassia County reports another 35 cases, increasing its total from 139 to 174.

Though smaller in overall case numbers, Bonner, Caribou and Owyhee counties doubled their totals this week. Bonner increased from 11 to 24, Caribou went from 7 cases to 14 cases, and Owyhee jumped from 10 to 22 total cases.

Payette County also nearly doubled its number of cases, increasing from 28 to 55.

When it comes to COVID-19 demographics, statewide data shows people aged 18 to 29 report the most cases. More females than males have contracted the virus, with 54% of the state's total cases.

On Friday evening, officials with Southwest District Health also reported the first "presumptive" COVID-19 death in Washington County. According to the district, the patient was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, confirmed COVID-19 infection, and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus