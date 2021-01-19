How to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County

Eligible Clark County residents can fill out a webform to request vaccination but county health officials urge patience as wait times will vary.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Eligible Clark County residents can now start signing up for the COVID-19 vaccination, the county's public health department announced Tuesday.

Residents of Clark County who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1a or Phase 1b Tier 1 (B1) of Washington's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan can make a request for vaccination through a webform on the Clark County Public Health (CCPH) website.

CLARK COUNTY RESIDENTS: Fill out this webform to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

Update (11:06 a.m., Tuesday): A Clark County health official said the webform is currently inundated with requests and may not work for everyone. If the link doesn't work, CCPH said people should keep trying and/or try again later.

Once a request is submitted, the person will be contacted by a local health care facility to set up an appointment. County health officials said wait times will vary and advised people to show patience.

"We ask people to please be patient," said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and public health director. "We're working with local health care providers to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but the demand for vaccine in Phase 1b is far greater than our current supply."

CCPH said it continues to explore community vaccination sites to speed up the process and said more information will be shared on this later this week.

Eligibility requirements

Phase 1a

People who work in health care settings

High-risk first responders

People who live or work in long-term care facilities

Phase 1b Tier 1 (B1)

All people 65 years and older

People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households

Note: CCPH said there are two categories of people eligible under the "multigenerational household" definition: