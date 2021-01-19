How to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Eligible Clark County residents can now start signing up for the COVID-19 vaccination, the county's public health department announced Tuesday.
Residents of Clark County who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1a or Phase 1b Tier 1 (B1) of Washington's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan can make a request for vaccination through a webform on the Clark County Public Health (CCPH) website.
CLARK COUNTY RESIDENTS: Fill out this webform to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine
Update (11:06 a.m., Tuesday): A Clark County health official said the webform is currently inundated with requests and may not work for everyone. If the link doesn't work, CCPH said people should keep trying and/or try again later.
Once a request is submitted, the person will be contacted by a local health care facility to set up an appointment. County health officials said wait times will vary and advised people to show patience.
"We ask people to please be patient," said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and public health director. "We're working with local health care providers to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but the demand for vaccine in Phase 1b is far greater than our current supply."
CCPH said it continues to explore community vaccination sites to speed up the process and said more information will be shared on this later this week.
Eligibility requirements
Phase 1a
- People who work in health care settings
- High-risk first responders
- People who live or work in long-term care facilities
Phase 1b Tier 1 (B1)
- All people 65 years and older
- People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households
Note: CCPH said there are two categories of people eligible under the "multigenerational household" definition:
- People who are 50 and older AND are not able to live independently AND are either: Receiving long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver OR Are living with someone who works outside the home.
- People who are 50 and older AND are living with and caring for a grandchild.