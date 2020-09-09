Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 125 new cases

The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 494 people.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Wednesday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 125 new cases of the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 494 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the eight people who died:

Oregon’s 487th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug.10 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 488th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on Sept. 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 489th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 490th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 17 and died on Sept. 4 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 491st COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 6 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 492nd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on Sept. 8 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 493rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 4 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 494th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 30 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 28,471.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 23, followed by Multnomah County with 22.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 7

Columbia: 1

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 1

Jackson: 7

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 1

Lane: 11

Linn: 11

Malheur: 11

Marion: 23

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 22

Polk: 2

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 5

Union: 1

Washington: 10

Yamhill: 1

OHA also released guidance for people fighting COVID-19 and other respiratory infections while wildfires burn in multiple locations around the state:

With air quality very poor across the state due to wildfires, OHA reminds Oregonians that exposure to smoke and other forms of pollution can increase the risk and severity of respiratory infections, including possibly COVID-19.

When smoke is heavy, the key protection strategy is to lessen exposure to the smoke, particularly for people who have a condition that makes them more sensitive. People can do this by staying inside at home, getting and using an air filter, and spending time in a cleaner air space. For those who are asked to evacuate or those who choose to leave home to go to an area with cleaner air, remember to take and use a face covering along with hand sanitizer and to practice physical distancing from non-household members.