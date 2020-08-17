Oregon reports 192 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The state’s death toll remains the same at 388 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — For the first time this month, Oregon health officials on Monday reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

The OHA also reported 192 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Oregon’s case total to 23,451. The state’s death toll remains the same at 388 people.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 57. Marion County had 30 new cases.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Clackamas: 12

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 3

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 6

Douglas: 2

Jackson: 17

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 1

Lane: 4

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 5

Malheur: 11

Marion: 30

Multnomah: 57

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 7

Wasco: 1

Washington: 23

Yamhill: 4