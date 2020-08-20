4 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, 301 new cases

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 412 people in Oregon have died from the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four more people have died in Oregon from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday. A total of 412 people have died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

OHA reported 301 more confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to date up to 24,165.

Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties had the most new cases reported Thursday, with 57, 54 and 50, respectively.

The remainder of new cases were reported in the following counties:

Benton (4)

Clackamas (32)

Clatsop (1)

Columbia (2)

Deschutes (1)

Douglas (2)

Jackson (18)

Jefferson (5)

Josephine (2)

Klamath (2)

Lane (7)

Lincoln (4)

Linn (6)

Malheur (7)

Morrow (5)

Polk (5)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (19)

Union (3)

Wasco (1)

Yamhill (12)

Oregon’s 409th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 410th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 16 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 411th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 412th COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 19. More information about where he died is still being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Umatilla County continues to see new cases in the double digits every day. In its weekly report released Wednesday, OHA said the county still had 11 of the 20 largest workplace outbreaks in Oregon, and accounted for 21 of the 88 total workplace outbreaks in the state.