Oregon reports 457 new COVID-19 cases, the state's highest daily total

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Friday reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 457 new cases of the virus.

This is the highest daily number of new cases that Oregon has reported since the coronavirus pandemic began. Before Friday, the most cases the state had reported in one day was 436 new cases on July 19.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 32,314.

Clatsop County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 72, followed by Multnomah and Marion counties with 62 and 58 new cases, respectively.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 11

Clackamas: 33

Clatsop: 73

Columbia: 7

Coos: 3

Deschutes: 17

Jackson: 14

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 1

Lake: 3

Lane: 50

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 12

Malheur: 20

Marion: 58

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 62

Polk: 8

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 9

Union: 4

Wasco: 3

Washington: 51

Yamhill: 5

The state’s death toll is now 542 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the three people who died:

Oregon’s 540th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who died on Sept. 1. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 541st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 23 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 542nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 18 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.