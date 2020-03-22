PORTLAND, Ore — Before the novel coronavirus outbreak, many of you had likely never heard the term "social distancing."

It's the directive public health authorities around the world are giving to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread and reduce potentially overwhelming impacts on our global healthcare systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) say the temporary control measure is used to combat pandemics and limit transmission. Social distancing reduces the opportunity for people to come into contact with a sick person, therefore reducing the total number of infected people, and can help buy time until there are enough supplies and adequate treatment. The recommended physical distance to stay from others is at least 6 feet.

As we temporarily work from home or hunker down inside, it's important to remember this recommendation from authorities is much more about physically distancing, per se, than distancing from others mentally, emotionally and socially. Social and emotional bonds with family and friends are perhaps more important than ever during this trying time.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that she is working with Multnomah County and the City of Portland over the weekend on a stay home order and public health policy called "Stay Home, Stay Healthy." The order wasn't officially issued and it is unclear at this point what activities and businesses are exempt under the stay home order. However it is clear that elected officials and public health authorities are asking people to stay home unless it's absolutely essential they leave.

The White House announced new guidelines last week, telling Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits, and not go out to restaurants and bars where groups of people gather.

With practically every business closed down and leaders urging us all to stay home and away from other people, Oregonians and Washingtonians are getting creative. KGW took to social media to find out how people are socially distancing, or physically distancing but still maintaining social connections and coming together.

Many are still spending time with friends or family, in person but 6 feet apart:

"We’re making the best of being connected while still honoring social distancing. My neighbors and I decided to have a “Don’t stand so close to me” kind of sidewalk dinner party. We’ll bring our own food, chairs, and have far-apart fun."

Megan T. Stephens

Brooke Strickland says they are socially distancing with "happy hour in the yard/sidewalk at a safe 6 to 8 foot distance".

Brooke Strickland

Amy Jo Wheeler says they spent the morning with a rock skipping contest at the river!

Amy Jo Wheeler

Eileen Mulligan Johnston wrote "HH at WYCC yesterday"

Eileen Mulligan Johnston

Diane Chalmers' daughter delivered groceries to her this way

Diane Chalmers

Kelly Chilberg writes: "Celebrating my daughter’s 11th birthday with cousins 6 feet away from one another, outside, with sanitizer wipes literally in hand!"

Kelly Chilberg

A group of friends and their pups socializing while staying six feet apart at Mt. Tabor

Morgan Romero

Anna Hernandez says her kids are visiting grandma, but separated by a door.

Anna Hernandez

People are hanging out with friends virtually through video games or video chat:

Paige Peldyak says: "Virtual game night! Jackbox games and video chat!"

Paige Peldyak

Rachael Montgomery says: "Watching a movie together, when we are both at home."

Rachael Montgomery

Others prefer to enjoy Pacific Northwest nature alone:

Anne Marie Milicich says she's practicing social distancing by "hiding in the Mt. Hood National Forest".

Anne Marie Milicich

Fur babies are soaking up all this extra time spent with their owners. Plus, it comes with extra walks and treats!

Jenn Church- Koenig posted this photo on horseback

Jenn Church- Koenig