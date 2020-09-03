PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Workforce Alliance has canceled Tuesday’s NW Youth Careers Expo and Expo Breakfast due the COVID-19 outbreak.

The PWA said recommendations from the Oregon Health Authority that schools consider more measures around social distancing also guided the decision to cancel both events.

More than 7,000 students from about 70 high schools were set to attend the annual job skills event at the Oregon Convention Center to connect with employers and learn about education options after high school.

“Community safety is our highest priority, and the Tuesday event can’t continue at this time, even in a scaled-down version with limited school participation, given the range of employers and postsecondary partners participating from multiple counties,” PWA said in a statement on its website announcing the cancellation.

The event has not been rescheduled at this time. The PWA said it would follow up soon with additional information.

