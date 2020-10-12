Workplace outbreaks: Here are the Oregon hospitals with more than 5 COVID-19 cases this week

Salem Hospital in Marion County is reporting 100 active cases this week, up from 91 cases last week.

PORTLAND, Ore — There are 124 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks and a total of 3,619 positive workplace cases in Oregon as of this week, according to the Oregon Heath Authority (OHA). Two Oregon hospitals remain among the largest workplace outbreaks.

In this week's report from the OHA, there are five hospitals reporting five or more positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 256 cases that are part of the workplace outbreaks:

Bay Area Hospital, Coos County: 6 cases

Salem Hospital, Marion County: 100 cases (most) up from 91 cases last week.

Oregon State Hospital, Marion County: 69 cases, up from 54 cases last week.

Albany General Hospital, Linn County: 7 cases

Good Shepherd Hospital, Umatilla County: 74 cases, up from 71 cases last week.

Salem Hospital has had active cases of COVID-19 since May 27, 2020, making the institution the earliest of the hospitals listed above to show up on the weekly report since OHA has been reporting workplace outbreaks. The most recent outbreak was reported November 26, 2020.

The list below includes active workplace outbreaks (Table 3), meaning that there has been a case within the past 28 days.