Here are the 32 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 32 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon.

The list was published in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report, which details the state’s response to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The data is as of Sunday, June 28.

The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most total cases.

The OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

Once an outbreak is identified, health officials work with the staff to isolate sick workers, test and quarantine people who may have been exposed to the virus and implement changes to reduce the risk of transmission.

View the full list of workplace outbreaks in Oregon below, including where the workplaces are located and how many cases are associated with the outbreak.