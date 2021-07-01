Here are the 128 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

There have been 70 deaths and 14,549 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon during the pandemic, according to officials.

There are 128 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

There have been 70 deaths and 14,549 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon during the pandemic, according to OHA.

Health officials track outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. An outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

Most recent onsets reported this week are:

Deer Ridge Correctional Institution - Most recent onset Jan. 4

Two Rivers Correctional Institute - Most recent onset Jan. 1

Salem Hospital - Most recent onset Jan. 1

WinCo Foods Distribution Center - Most recent onset Jan. 1

Ajinomoto Foods North America - Most recent onset Jan. 1

Oregon State Penitentiary - Most recent onset Dec. 31

Powder River Correctional Facility - Most recent onset Dec. 31

Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center - Most recent onset Dec. 31

Rainsweet Inc - Most recent onset Dec. 31

The largest active outbreak remains at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. The outbreak was first identified on June 24 and the case count has continued to rise since then. There have been 574 coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak, with the most recent case reported on Dec. 29.

The three largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons:

Snake River Correctional Institution, Ontario: 574 cases (most)

Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton: 530 cases (second-most)

Deer Ridge Correctional Institution, Madras: 265 cases (third-most)