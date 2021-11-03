Here are 3 things to know Thursday

Multnomah County improves its COVID risk level to moderate; new regulations start Friday

Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous, will move from high risk to moderate risk when the state's new COVID-19 risk levels begin Friday. The move allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms. Only two counties remain at the extreme risk level and nine in the high risk category. The other 25 counties are either at moderate or lower risk. "There are a lot of reasons for optimism. I say that as someone who's naturally an alarmist," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the health officer for Multnomah County. READ MORE