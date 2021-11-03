Here are 3 things to know Thursday

Multnomah County improves its COVID risk level to moderate; new regulations start Friday
Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous, will move from high risk to moderate risk when the state's new COVID-19 risk levels begin Friday. The move allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms. Only two counties remain at the extreme risk level and nine in the high risk category. The other 25 counties are either at moderate or lower risk. "There are a lot of reasons for optimism. I say that as someone who's naturally an alarmist," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the health officer for Multnomah County.
Federal plan to vaccinate educators causes temporary glitch in Oregon's plan
Some pharmacies shut seniors out of their vaccine appointment scheduling sites to let educators make appointments, a problem that Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen said has now "been completely resolved."
Quanice Hayes' family, city of Portland settle for $2 million
Quanice was shot and killed by a Portland police officer more than four years ago. He was 17. "There's no amount of money that can bring him back," said grandmother Donna Hayes. "I'll always have this pain in my heart."