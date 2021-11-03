x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Here are 3 things to know Thursday

New COVID risk levels begin Friday; federal plan causes temporary glitch in Oregon's vaccine plan; Portland, Quanice Hayes' family settle for $2 million

Multnomah County improves its COVID risk level to moderate; new regulations start Friday

Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous, will move from high risk to moderate risk when the state's new COVID-19 risk levels begin Friday. The move allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms. Only two counties remain at the extreme risk level and nine in the high risk category. The other 25 counties are either at moderate or lower risk. "There are a lot of reasons for optimism. I say that as someone who's naturally an alarmist," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the health officer for Multnomah County. READ MORE

Federal plan to vaccinate educators causes temporary glitch in Oregon's plan

Some pharmacies shut seniors out of their vaccine appointment scheduling sites to let educators make appointments, a problem that Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen said has now "been completely resolved." READ MORE

Quanice Hayes' family, city of Portland settle for $2 million

Quanice was shot and killed by a Portland police officer more than four years ago. He was 17. "There's no amount of money that can bring him back," said grandmother Donna Hayes. "I'll always have this pain in my heart." READ MORE

Sign up for daily newsletters and get the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

More stories from KGW reporters:

Related Articles