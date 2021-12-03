Here are 3 things to know Friday

Sherwood grandma beats COVID, leaves hospital after 100 days; COVID cash cards lost, thrown away; OHSU speaks out on lawsuit against TikTok Doc

'You know this is a miracle': Sherwood grandma diagnosed with COVID-19 released from hospital after nearly 100 days

Kim Stoutt, 68, was a healthy, energetic, involved grandmother who survived a bout with breast cancer eight years ago. On Thanksgiving, she tested positive for COVID-19. She caught pneumonia and stayed in the hospital for nearly 100 days, first in the COVID-19 ICU, then in the normal ICU. She was on a ventilator for 80 days. She started to make an incredible turnaround a few weeks ago and Wednesday, was released from the hospital. "Before she was released, the doctor came in and said, 'You know this is a miracle, right?'" said Stoutt's daughter-in-law Darci Stoutt. READ MORE

