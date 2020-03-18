PORTLAND, Ore. — It is a difficult time for everyone, but especially those with mental illness, addiction or substance abuse.

Many Alcohol Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have been cancelled or moved online, so a Portland Mental Health Clinic is stepping up to help those in need.

Mind Solutions is offering telehealth, or virtual therapy sessions.

The team of therapists and counselors will walk you through the process and help you schedule as many appointments as you need.

“It's a very different time for everyone. People who have used substances or alcohol to cope in the past might be likely to do that now with high anxiety and also feelings of depression,” said Laurie Ellett, a clinical social worker with Mind Solutions.

“As a person in recovery, I have 13 years clean and sober. I know that people who are experiencing substance use disorder are estranged from their family and friends. At this time, people need to know that there is somebody who cares about you. We want the community to know that we do this work because we care about people and we care about our community,” said Ailene Farkac with Mind Solutions.

To reach Mind Solutions, call 503-206-8856 and leave your name and phone number. You can find more information at www.mindsolutionsusa.com.

Tips for dealing with extra stress: (courtesy of Mind Solutions)

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can cause additional, unwanted symptoms.

Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate

Get some Vitamin D from the sun

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy--Take a nap, get out in the sun, read, craft

Continue to take regularly scheduled medications. Talk to your primary care doctor about any medication changes.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. At Mind Solutions, we genuinely care about you. Reach out to us for support

Look out for these common signs of distress:

Feelings of numbness, disbelief, anxiety or fear

Changes in appetite, energy, and activity levels

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulty sleeping or nightmares and upsetting thoughts and images

Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, and skin rashes

Worsening of chronic health problems

Anger or short-temper

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

