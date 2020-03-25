PORTLAND, Ore. — Even though we're under stay-at-home orders in both Oregon and Washington, we're still allowed to go outside.

But there are places and things we should avoid.

Dr. Chunhuei Chi, the director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, told us today that he and his wife go for a walk in their neighborhood park every day.

But they also take precautions.

"My wife and I, we always choose a wider path," he said.

He had this advise for those heading outdoors:

When you go outside for walk or hikes do so only in a small group of close family members or people you live with.

Avoid carpooling.

Avoid narrow trails where you can't maintain that six-foot distance when passing other hikers.

And if you need to use a public restroom?

"Remember every surface could potentially have virus, so carry tissue paper, and hand sanitizer is very important," he said.

RELATED: Going to the grocery store? Practice social distancing

RELATED: Who do I call if my workplace is violating Gov. Brown's stay home order?

Chi said one of the most important things we can do to protect ourselves and families after being outside is to remove our outdoor clothes before heading indoors.

"Because the virus can be anywhere, when you get home don't bring your outdoor shoes indoors, likewise change your outdoor clothes."

Leave your outdoor garments in the garage or out on the porch, he said.

And if you get a little dirt or dust on your clothes during your outdoor activities, do not shake it off.

"Generally the virus isn't airborne but when you shake your clothes it can be temporarily airborne and could potentially go into your nose," he said.

Keep in mind: Gov. Brown has forced all playgrounds to close, so keep your kids away from those as well.

Still, Chi recommended, to be safe, have your younger kids wear gloves when going to the neighborhood park.

And always carry that hand sanitizer.

Then wash your hands when you get home.