PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Princess, which has been floating off the California coast for days, will not be coming to Astoria later this month as planned.

“We’re confident that ship is not coming,” explained Bruce Conner, the Port of Astoria’s cruise ship manager.

Conner said he spoke with other West Coast port officials this weekend and determined there wasn’t enough time for quarantine and deep cleaning prior to arrival.

The Grand Princes was scheduled to visit Astoria on March 31.

The Grand Princess will dock on Monday at the Port of Oakland, after idling off the California coast amid concerns those onboard may have been exposed to the coronavirus after former passenger died.

All American passengers will be sent to military bases in California, Texas or Georgia for a 14-day quarantine.

The Grand Princess was supposed to be the first of 37 cruise ships stop in Astoria between March and October bringing nearly 80,000 passengers.

Conner said he is in daily contact with cruise lines. They have assured him there are additional preventative measures in place including enhanced screenings of passengers, extensive on-board cleaning and temperature checks for passengers and crew.

Conner remains confident other ships will still visit Oregon, although admits the situation is changing rapidly.

“Every day we are learning something new and that changes protocols and schedules,” said Conner. “I’ve never seen anything like this in the past 19 years.”

