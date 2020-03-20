PORTLAND, Ore. — If your license, registration or trip permit has recently expired there's now a grace period -enforcement is at the discretion of police who most likely will not be ticketing drivers for such offenses. This probably won't help you if your tags expired six months ago, but it is meant to ease the burdens of Oregonians who can't get to DMV right now.

Most Oregon DMV offices are open, more on that in a second, but all offices now limit entry to 10 customers at a time. The smallest offices further limit the number of customers, and due to staffing and illness, smaller offices may even close from time to time.

The purpose of this latest change, to increase social distancing and reduce exposure for everyone during the COVID-19 outbreak. So the grace period helps with that.

Items covered in the grace period include Drivers License, ID, Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Registrations, Trip Permits and Disabled Parking Permits.

Another change this week, any services that can be done online or through the mail like, address changes and renewals, will not be offered at local offices for now. Here's their website: (DMV2U)

Since DEQ emissions stations are closed through April 14 this new grace period also helps the tens of thousands of drivers in the Portland Metro, or Medford areas as well. Emissions test are required every two years in those areas.

While drivers get a pass on DEQ testing, for now, this is temporary. As of this writing, it is still to be determined how DEQ will then handle the backlog of emissions tests that would have been completed during the closure.

"Those still wishing to get vehicles inspected may visit a participating DEQ Too™ station. DEQ Too is a test method that allows private business locations motorists already frequent, such as gas stations, car washes, oil change shops, repair service centers, etc. to complete vehicle emissions tests. More information on DEQ Too, applicable vehicles, and participating locations is available at https://ordeq.org/DEQtoo."

Also, new this week, Oregon is postponing all behind the wheel driver tests through April 17. The initial postponement was through the end of March, which has been extended. Beginning May 1, 2020, customers may call DMV Customer Assistance at 503-945-5000 to reschedule a drive test at a DMV field office.

