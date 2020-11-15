Gov. Inslee to hold Sunday press conference to announce restrictions to curb spread of COVID-19

The governor will hold the press conference at 11 a.m. Sunday. Specifics on what restrictions will be put in place were not made available Saturday evening.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Sunday at 11 a.m. to announce new restrictions for Washington state to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

KING 5 will carry the press conference live on air and online. Specifics on what restrictions will be put in place were not made available Saturday evening.

The announcement comes following days of increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported Friday 2,147 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, setting a new record for daily reported cases in a trend officials describe as alarming.

Washington state's previous high was set last week with nearly 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

The latest update on Friday brings the state’s totals to nearly 125,500 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the DOH. Officials also reported that 9,266 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus.

Gov. Inslee issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging anyone entering the state to self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued similar advisories Friday.

The advisories urge the public to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and encourage residents to stay close to home.

The governor and his wife, Trudi, also made a televised address on Thursday pleading with people to reconsider holiday gatherings because of the jump in cases.

"We have to rethink these holidays so that we may be thankful when we don't lose more lives to COVID," Inslee said during the address.

"We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever, but this year, it's just too dangerous to gather together indoors where the virus can spread so easily," he said.

Washington businesses have warned they may not survive another shutdown.

During a briefing on Friday, the Washington Hospitality Association released their latest estimates that show hospitality sales are down 45%.

“When you talk about 35% of restaurants going out of business, each one of those is a story,” said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association.

A statewide stay-at-home order was issued in March because of coronavirus. When businesses shut their doors, the hospitality industry lost 191,000 jobs, according to the association. Anton said as Washington has slowly reopened, 100,000 of those jobs came back.

"If we have to shut down again, that means we're going to lose those 100,000 jobs,” Anton said.