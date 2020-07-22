Gov. Brown to hold news conference on Oregon's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19

Governor Brown will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. to discuss how efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus are going in the state. Brown will be joined by members of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

KGW will stream the news conference in the player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

In her last press conference on July 13, Brown stated that she and the OHA were there to 'sound the alarm' and she announced a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 10 people. In the same news conference, Gov. Brown also expanded the face mask requirements for outdoors, asking Portlanders to wear face coverings outside if a distance of 6 feet could not be met.