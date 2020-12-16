Watch live: Three Oregon hospitals give health care workers the first vaccines in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first COVID-19 vaccines will be administered in Oregon at three different hospitals on Wednesday morning. The vaccinations will be live streamed as part of a press briefing with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Oregon earlier this week. On Wednesday morning, the first vaccinations in Oregon are scheduled to be administered at Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and Saint Alphonsus in Ontario.
