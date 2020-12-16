Watch live: Three Oregon hospitals give health care workers the first vaccines in the state

The first vaccinations in Oregon are scheduled to be administered at three hospitals Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first COVID-19 vaccines will be administered in Oregon at three different hospitals on Wednesday morning. The vaccinations will be live streamed as part of a press briefing with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

Watch it live at 11 a.m. in the media player above, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel.