Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to the new cases of Coronavirus in Washington on Saturday. Inslee directed state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak, according to a press release from the governor's office.

Inslee said the proclamation will, "allow us to get the resources we need."

The National Guard is also available if need be, according to the proclamation press release.

Last month the Washington Military Department activated the State Emergency Operations Center at Level 1, the highest level, to help coordinate a statewide response. Just yesterday, the state department of health announced two additional cases in Washington-a King County woman who had recently returned from South Korea, and a Snohomish County teenager with no travel history.

Both of the new patients are recovering at home and remain in isolation. Inslee stated that the state's priority remains slowing the spread of the virus.

Health officials say the easiest way to do that is by practicing good personal hygiene-washing your hands often, sanitizing frequently, and staying home when your sick.

