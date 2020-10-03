OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee plans to announce new policies to support workers and businesses impacted by the new coronavirus, which is officially called COVID-19.

Inslee also will detail new rules for long-term care centers.

The number of deaths in Washington state is at least 22. Nineteen of the deaths are being associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland.

Health officials report more than 160 cases statewide. Life Care Center spokesman Tim Killian said 31 residents still in the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Life Care said 70 of its 180 employees have shown symptoms and are no longer working.

