Gov. Jay Inslee will announce social distancing plans and new community strategies for Washington residents on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A source confirms to KING 5 News that Inslee will ban gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference in Seattle for late Wednesday morning.

Watch the announcement on KING 5 News, the KING 5 app, or online at king5.com, the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 YouTube channel.

The source who spoke anonymously about the decision said the ban would apply to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, which are home to almost 4 million people. The person said the order would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures.

Santa Clara County in California, home to San Jose and Silicon Valley, on Monday had banned all gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 24 coronavirus deaths among 267 cases in Washington

Inslee will be joined by city and county leaders at the morning press conference. The announcement is scheduled to begin in Seattle at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and will air on KING 5 News.

The governor will be joined by city and county leaders, including:

Dow Constantine, King County executive

Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County executive

Dave Sommers, Snohomish County executive

Jenny Durkan, mayor of Seattle

Cassie Franklin, mayor of Everett

Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma

On Tuesday, Inslee said the biggest need in Washington is to keep the virus from spreading.

”If you do the math, it gets very disturbing,” said Inslee. "In 7-8 weeks, there could be 64,000 people infected in the State of Washington if we don’t somehow slow down this epidemic. And the next week, it’s 120,000 -- and the next week, it’d be a quarter of a million."

RELATED: Potential for thousands of coronavirus cases in Washington is 'very disturbing,' says Gov. Inslee

Inslee recommends staying home from school or work if you feel sick and to wash your hands frequently.

"The most powerful force to restrain this epidemic are the individual decisions of seven million Washingtonians," said Inslee.

The governor has declared a state of emergency in Washington, which has the most coronavirus cases in the U.S.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 24 coronavirus deaths among 267 cases in Washington

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #