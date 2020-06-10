Gov. Inslee says Trump downplaying coronavirus is 'reckless'

Washington leaders have said President Trump's response to COVID-19 is "dangerous" and "irresponsibly wrong."

President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday night after four days of coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center. He ignited new controversy by declaring the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.

Trump released a video telling Americans to not be afraid of coronavirus.

"Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," Trump said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shared a statement condemning the president's response to coronavirus.

“The president’s reckless comments reflect exactly the same nonsense thinking behind his failed pandemic response that increased the risk of COVID, a virus that has caused 210,000 deaths in the United States already — and hundreds more each day. He hasn’t learned a thing," Inslee said.

"Since he tested positive for COVID, more than 2,000 additional Americans have died and downplaying this danger is the best he can do?" Read Inslee's full statement below.

Dr. Joshua Schiffer, an infectious disease physician and researcher at Seattle's Fred Hutch who studies mask use, said “The leadership in our country has set an incredibly poor example for masking for the rest of the country.”

Schiffer found that when an infected person and another person are both wearing masks, the chance of COVID transmission decreases by 40-80 percent. He argues that even slightly better masking practices could have big impacts on reducing virus spread.

“(Trump) has such a golden opportunity to set an example for the rest of us,” Schiffer said. “It's frustrating and sad for me when I know that there are lives that could be saved.”

King County Board of Health Chair Joe McDermott released a statement Monday titled, "Trump is irresponsibly wrong about COVID-19."

“For any leader to say, ‘Don’t be afraid of COVID’ is irresponsible and puts lives at risk if we take that statement seriously," McDermott said.

“This is not a partisan issue. This is dire public health issue. And a deeply personal issue to the families of over 760 people in King County who have lost their lives to this terrible virus." Read McDermott's full statement below.

Trump started showing COVID-19 symptoms by Thursday, a full day before the White House announced what were initially called “mild symptoms.” He was taken to the hospital with a fever Friday after his oxygen levels dropped, and his oxygen levels dropped again Saturday.

Dr. Amy Markezich, the director of pulmonary care at Overlake Medical Center, said she has some concerns about the steroid Dexamethasone being used to treat the president.

"The steroid treatment that he's being given, raises a lot of eyebrows in the medical community," explained Markezich.

Markezich has been treating COVID-19 patients in the ICU for months. She said the use of this steroid on the president is surprising because it's only saved for the sickest patients and for good reason.

“People who get that treatment who don't require oxygen, there's actually a concern, there's a trend towards worse outcomes," said Markezich.

"That's why many in the medical community have wondered, ‘Well, how sick is he really?’" she added.

Markezich said she's seen COVID-19 patients get worse quickly, even after they've had good days. After seeing a video of Sunday’s motorcade, she cautioned Trump's medical team against breaking quarantine.

Full statement from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee:

“The president’s reckless comments reflect exactly the same nonsense thinking behind his failed pandemic response that increased the risk of COVID, a virus that has caused 210,000 deaths in the United States already — and hundreds more each day. He hasn’t learned a thing. Since he tested positive for COVID, more than 2,000 additional Americans have died and downplaying this danger is the best he can do?

His only statement now should be an acknowledgement that COVID is dangerous; that he was wrong when discouraging the use of masks and wrong to mock the experts. He certainly should not be telling people there isn’t anything to worry about.

It is easy for him to downplay the dangers when he has access to medical care that others don’t have. President Trump has made it clear that the states are on their own.

But I am confident that Washingtonians will continue to mask up because we care for each other. Unlike Donald Trump, we realize that wearing a mask is a strength, a sign that we care about families and others around us.

Let there be no mistake — we are still in a pandemic and millions of Americans are acting like it. They are masking up and social distancing. They are making difficult choices to protect their health and the health of those around them. They deserve a president who will do the same.”

Full statement from King County Board of Health Chair Joe McDermott:

“The residents of King County deserve to know that COVID-19 is a real, dangerous, deadly disease that is still spreading in our community. We must remain vigilant and smart if we’re going to prevent more deaths from this global pandemic here in King County.

Confirmed COVID-19 infections are back on the rise in King County. We had 40% more diagnosed cases in our county last week over the week before. This is alarming and should reinforce our commitment as a community to take active steps, informed by science, to slow the transmission of this deadly virus.

For any leader to say, ‘Don’t be afraid of COVID’ is irresponsible and puts lives at risk if we take that statement seriously.

This is not a partisan issue. This is dire public health issue. And a deeply personal issue to the families of over 760 people in King County who have lost their lives to this terrible virus.