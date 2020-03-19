SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of people living in northern California have been placed under a shelter in place order in an effort to slow the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). New York City’s mayor has also weighed a similar measure but has not yet implemented it.

While Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has not said yet that he will follow suit, there have been rumors of him enacting a shelter in place order in the state.

Washington state has already enacted social distancing measures, such as temporarily shutting down bars and restaurants and further limiting the size of gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of focusing on a shelter in place order, Inslee said at a teleconference with reporters on Wednesday that he is most concerned right now about residents' economic problems.

“We could spend a lot of time trying to chase down rumors and we got to focus on today’s challenges today,” Inslee said.

As COVID-19 spreads in Washington state, Inslee said during the teleconference that he and other leaders are making decisions as best as they can “on a daily basis.”

“We can’t just try to speculate what may happen 30, 40, 60 days from now," he added.

Social distancing efforts are different than an official shelter in place order. Here is an explanation of what it looks like right now in California’s San Francisco Bay Area.

Residents must remain place except for essential activities

This means people who live in the Bay Area have been ordered to stay at home, with some exceptions.

San Francisco city officials said essential activities include grocery shopping or picking up prescriptions. In California, essential activity also includes exercising and going outside – as long as people stay six feet apart.

Other essential activities include taking care of sick or disabled relative and seeing a doctor.

What happens if people do not comply?

In San Francisco, someone who is not sheltering in place could be charged with a misdemeanor. But the city’s police chief says that is an “absolute last resort.”

Who is exempt from the shelter in place?

In the Bay Area, healthcare and pharmacy workers, law enforcement and people who work for businesses that help those who are economically disadvantaged are exempt.

There are other exemptions, including people who work at banks, build houses, fix cars, work in hardware stores, provide dry cleaning, and work in news media.

How long will this last?

California’s shelter in place is slated to last until April 7, but local authorities can extend or reduce it.

Washington's ban on restaurants and other businesses will be in effect through March 31. It applies to restaurants, bars, dance halls, clubs, theaters, health and fitness clubs. Other banned establishments include salons, tattoo parlors and youth sports.

President Donald Trump has also asked Americans to stay away from restaurants, bars and other public gathering places for 15 days as of Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19. He added that the virus could potentially have an impact through August.

