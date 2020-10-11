WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brown to speak on capacity challenges at Oregon hospitals amid record spike in COVID-19 cases

The governor plans to speak on how the state is responding to an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will address the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss capacity challenges at hospitals as the state faces its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon hospitals for a 1 p.m. press conference. KGW will live stream the press conference in the video player above and on KGW's YouTube channel.

In the past week, Oregon has seen a string record-breaking daily increases in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the state surpassed 50,000 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Gov. Brown called it a "wake-up call" for Oregonians.

Hospitalizations in the state have been spiking along with the rise in cases, according to a news release from the governor's office.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,463 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Oregon.

Nine Oregon counties — Baker, Clackamas, Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla and Union — have been ordered to put a pause on social activities for two weeks, from Nov. 11-25, to help stop the spread of coronavirus.