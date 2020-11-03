PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a Thursday news conference to announce new steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

A news release sent Wednesday from the governor’s office says Brown will address mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices and other community-wide mitigation efforts.

State and county health officials will join the governor for the news conference at 11 a.m.

KGW will stream the news conference live.

On Wednesday, state health officials announced four new COVID-19 cases in Oregon. The new cases bring Oregon’s statewide total to 19 across nine counties.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties. Seattle’s sports teams have either cancelled home games or announced they will be played without fans in attendance.

