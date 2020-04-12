Live: Gov. Brown holds briefing on Oregon's COVID-19 response

Oregon continues to see a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will speak to the media about the state's COVID-19 response on Friday morning. She'll be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. KGW will live stream it in the media player above as well as on the KGW app and on KGW's YouTube channel.

Oregon continues to set new records for the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon's statewide freeze came to an end Wednesday and a new framework of restrictions, based on each county's COVID-19 risk level, went into effect Thursday.

On Thursday, OHA announced that 21 more Oregonians died due to COVID-19, marking the fifth time Oregon has reported more than 20 deaths in one day. The state's death toll is 973.

Oregon health officials have reported at least 1,000 new cases in the state in 15 of the past 16 days. The only day with fewer than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday. There have been 79,263 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon continues to increase, with OHA reporting Thursday that 559 people are currently in the hospital because of COVID-19, 10 more than the previous day's report.