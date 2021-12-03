Watch: Gov. Brown holds news conference on COVID response

Brown will be joined by state health leaders during a media briefing about the state's ongoing response to COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a new executive order Friday, ordering all public schools in the state to begin the process of bringing students back for in-person learning.

Last week, Brown announced she'd be issuing the executive order in a letter to the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Executive Order 21-06 states that all public schools in Oregon must offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction by the week of March 29 for kindergarten through fifth grade and by the week of April 19 for sixth through 12th grade.

"On March 12, 2020, I issued my executive order closing Oregon schools for what was then an extended spring break," Gov. Brown said in a release. "One year later, thanks to the hard work and smart choices of Oregonians to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, I am so pleased to see over 174,000 students back in the learning environment that serves them best: in-person instruction. While parents can keep their children in distance learning if they choose, this order will give every Oregon student the option to return to school this year."

Some students or parents may want to remain in comprehensive distance learning, for health needs or other reasons, and the governor said they'll have that option. School districts may move back to distance learning if health officials determine that community COVID transmission rates warrant a transition.