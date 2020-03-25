PORTLAND, Ore. — Under Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's stay at home order issued Monday, businesses that are allowed to remain open need to keep social distance between their employees or have employees work from home.

Hundreds of Oregon employees have emailed KGW this week confused about whether or not their job counts as essential or non-essential, and what kind of space they need to create for employees.

Gov. Brown said any business that is allowed to stay open under her order needs to maintain one of the following three things:

Employees have to stay 6 feet away from one another.

Employers have to offer telework.

Restaurants, coffee shops or breweries must offer take-out or delivery.

"If you can’t maintain 6 feet of social distancing and can’t provide a take out option or telework option, you must shut down," Gov. Brown said Tuesday.

If you are an Oregonian who is worried about the social distancing your work is enforcing (or not), you can contact OSHA. The violations have to have occurred at the workplace during work hours.

You can file a report with OSHA online in English or Spanish, and if you need advice on how to keep your workplace safe, you can visit this website.

If you're in Portland, you can also call the Portland Police Bureau's non-emergency line to report violations: 503-823-3333.

