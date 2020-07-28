Gov. Brown to announce COVID-19 safety metrics for Oregon schools

Many Oregon students will begin the school year with online learning or a hybrid model of both online and in-person learning, according to Gov. Brown's office.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 continues to spread across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference to announce new COVID-19 metrics that will dictate whether the state’s school districts can safely welcome students back into the classroom this fall.

KGW will carry the news conference on TV and online, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Gov. Brown will be joined by Oregon Department of Education (ODE) Director Colt Gill, Oregon Early Learning Division Director Miriam Calderon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

Based on the metrics that will be released Tuesday afternoon, many – if not most – Oregon students live in school districts that will begin the school year with online distance learning or a hybrid model that includes both online and in-person classroom learning, according to Gov. Brown’s office.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Early Learning Division and ODE developed the metrics based on COVID-19 case numbers and positive test rates at both the county and state levels.

If students do return to the classroom this fall, they will be required to wear masks, along with teachers and school staff. The ODE made the announcement last week and said it will distribute 5 million face masks to school districts to make the requirement happen.

School districts across Oregon have been developing their own plans to teach all students, including many who were disproportionately impacted by online learning last spring. The Oregon Department of Education provided some guidance with a broad Operational Blueprint for Reentry released on June 10 and updated on June 30.

“Oregon schools will be expected to work to address the diverse needs of students and their families and provide the best possible education for every Oregon student,” said a news release from Gov. Brown’s office.

The 2019-20 school year ended with three months of online distance learning after the coronavirus pandemic grew and forced a statewide stay-home order.