Gov. Brown to hold news conference on special session, COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss the Oregon Legislature’s special session and the state’s response to COVID-19.

Gov. Brown will be joined at Tuesday’s news conference by Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Patrick Allen and OHA Public Health Division Director Rachael Banks.

State lawmakers on Monday passed several bills aimed at keeping Oregonians in their homes while helping struggling landlords and businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Their $800-million relief package includes a six-month extension of Oregon’s residential eviction moratorium and $150 million to pay landlords up to 80 percent of what they're owed by struggling renters.

“I am pleased that the legislature set aside $800 million that will allow the state to respond to the ongoing needs of the pandemic and wildfire response,” Brown said in a statement Monday night. “These funds are critical to protect Oregon families and small businesses. I am also glad they took up critical, COVID-19-related policy bills that will provide relief for tenants and landlords, extend the eviction moratorium, and create avenues to support restaurants and bars.”

Lawmakers also approved a bill allowing restaurants to start selling cocktails and single servings of wine to go.