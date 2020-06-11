Gov. Brown to hold news conference on Oregon's surging COVID-19 numbers

On Thursday, Oregon reported 805 new coronavirus cases, shattering the state's single-day record. The previous single-day high was 600 on Oct. 30.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials will hold a Friday afternoon news conference on the state’s surging COVID-19 numbers.

Gov. Brown released a statement through the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) saying the virus is spreading through the state an an unprecedented rate due in large part to in-person, indoor social gatherings.

"Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19,” Brown said. “We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”

State Health Officer, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said COVID-19 is spreading faster in Oregon than state health officials hoped.

“All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors,” Sidelinger said Thursday.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 47,839 as of Thursday.