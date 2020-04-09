Watch live: Gov. Brown update on COVID-19, Portland protests

On Tuesday, Brown called the upcoming Labor Day weekend a “critical moment” for Oregon in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss Oregon’s fight against COVID-19, among other topics.

KGW will stream the news conference live in the video player above and on YouTube.

Brown also plans to address the ongoing protests and violence in Portland and the importance of staying safe over the Labor Day weekend, according to a news release from her office.

“Until there is an effective vaccine for COVID-19, this disease can spread like wildfire if we let our guard down,” the governor said.