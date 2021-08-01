Gov. Brown to hold news conference on Oregon vaccine rollout, students returning to school

Brown will be joined by Oregon health and education leaders.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, along with state health and education leaders, will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KGW will stream the 11 a.m. news conference in the video player above and on YouTube.

Health leaders have been working to speed up Oregon's vaccine rollout. On Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Patrick Allen said anyone in the Phase 1a group of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan is now eligible for to get a vaccine, meaning about 400,000 health workers are now eligible. Some health care providers, however, are confused and frustrated that they have not received any guidance on how to get a vaccine.

On Thursday, Oregon’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) met for the first time to discuss how critical workers and at-risk populations will be prioritized in the state’s vaccine rollout. The OHA said that the VAC will co-create a vaccine sequencing plan to focus on prioritizing populations who are most at-risk and hardest hit by the pandemic.

Health officials said that following the Phase 1a group, educators and other staff at pre-kindergarten to grade-12 schools and early learning centers will be the state’s next immediate vaccination priority.

Last month, the governor said that she hopes more Oregon schools, especially at the elementary school level, will transition to in-person learning by Feb. 15. As of Jan. 1, the decision to bring students back into classrooms schools is being made locally by individual districts and schools.