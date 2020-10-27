Gov. Brown extends Oregon's state of emergency into 2021

Oregon set a daily record with 550 new cases of COVID-19 last week and since the pandemic began, more than 600 Oregonians have died from the virus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday extended Oregon's state of emergency declaration for another 60 days. It will continue until Jan. 2, 2021.

The declaration legally authorizes Brown’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance. Extending the declaration allows those orders to remain in effect.

Last week, Oregon set a daily record with 550 new cases of COVID-19 and since the pandemic began, more than 600 Oregonians have died from the virus.

"Extending the COVID-19 state of emergency is not something I do lightly, but we know all too well that not taking action would mean an even greater loss of life," Brown said in a statement. "The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived in the United States, and this time it is hitting all of our communities."

Brown said she wants to keep the state on track to open more schools for in-person learning and continue to reopen businesses and communities. She said Oregonians play a role in this process.