Gladstone elementary school closes temporarily because of COVID-19 exposure

All students at John Wetten Elementary need to quarantine at home until Sept. 26, per an email to parents. Students will move to remote learning temporarily.

GLADSTONE, Ore. — A Gladstone elementary school is temporarily suspending in-person classes because of a widespread COVID-19 exposure.

All students at John Wetten Elementary will need to quarantine at home until Sept. 26, according to the Gladstone School District. The school teaches students in 1st through 5th grade.

An email to parents said the exposure came from a vaccinated staff member who was repeatedly in close contact with up to 175 students daily.

"Though all students and staff were masked and appropriately distanced, County Health advises that because the viral load for adults is higher than for children, taking this action is necessary to prevent further spread of the virus," Superintendent Bob Steward wrote in the email.