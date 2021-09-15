Gladstone elementary school closes temporarily because of COVID-19 exposure

GLADSTONE, Ore. — A Gladstone elementary school is temporarily suspending in-person classes because of a widespread COVID-19 exposure.
All students at John Wetten Elementary will need to quarantine at home until Sept. 26, according to the Gladstone School District. The school teaches students in 1st through 5th grade.
An email to parents said the exposure came from a vaccinated staff member who was repeatedly in close contact with up to 175 students daily.
"Though all students and staff were masked and appropriately distanced, County Health advises that because the viral load for adults is higher than for children, taking this action is necessary to prevent further spread of the virus," Superintendent Bob Steward wrote in the email.
There will be no school for JWE students on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 16 and 17, and the school's Extended Day program will be closed. Students will have temporary remote learning from Sept. 20 to 24, according to the email. In-person classes will start again on Monday, Sept. 27.