GENEVA, Switzerland — The Geneva Motor Show is being canceled after the Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all "public and private" events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The measure announced Friday affects all events at which more than 1,000 will gather and comes into effect immediately and will last until at least March 15.

The government says the decision was taken “in view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus."

The measure will affect the annual Geneva Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.

