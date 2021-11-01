Free COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday in Vancouver

The Tower Mall test site will be available to everyone, regardless of income level, health insurance coverage or immigration status.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A COVID-19 testing site in Vancouver will offer free tests to members of the public starting Tuesday.

The Tower Mall test site will be available to everyone, regardless of income level, health insurance coverage or immigration status, according to Clark County Public Health.

The site, located at 5403 E Mill Plain Blvd., will include both drive-thru and walk-up testing. Operating hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to register for testing and sign-up for an arrival time online at ClarkCountyCOVIDTesting.org, but on-site registration will also be available.

“Testing is an important tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick. “The Tower Mall COVID-19 Community Testing Site provides free testing without the need for a visit to a health care provider and, in doing so, removes barriers people often encounter when trying to get tested in our community.”

The site has the capacity to test 1,000 - 1,500 people per day, officials said.

Health officials recommend a test for anyone age 4 and older who has COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who visits the site for a test will administer it themselves while trained staff members observe. The site uses an oral saliva PCR test. People should receive results within three days of their test.