PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, state health officials announced Wednesday.

The new cases bring Oregon’s statewide total to 19 across nine counties.

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed one new case each in Polk, Marion, Umatilla and Deschutes counties.

See the latest numbers in Oregon from Oregon Health Authority

The Umatilla County case is someone who was in close contact with that county’s first case, health officials said. The other three new cases had no known contact with confirmed cases.

OHA and the county health departments are working to identify and isolate anyone who may have been in close contact with the cases in the last 14 days.

“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you’re sick.”

