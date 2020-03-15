PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all Oregon schools to be closed through the end of the month in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

During the closure, schools in the Portland metro area are offering free meals to students. Some schools aren't offering meals during spring break, which is the week of March 23-27.

Here's a list of grab-and-go sites in the Portland/Vancouver area. Schools are listed in alphabetical order.

Beaverton School District

The Nutrition Services Department will be providing free breakfast & lunch for all students and children ages 1 and up from March 16-20, March 30, and March 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at designated school sites (listed below). Meals will be available to all students. Students must be present to be given a meal. Staff will be handing meals out, grab-and-go style. Cafeterias will not be open for dining. Curbside pick-up will be available.

Sites:

Aloha Huber Park K-8

Barnes Elementary School

Beaver Acres Elementary School

Chehalem Elementary School

Fir Grove Elementary School

Hazeldale Elementary School

Kinnaman Elementary School

McKinley Elementary School

Raleigh Hills K-8

Vose Elementary School

William Walker Elementary School

Whitford Middle School

Beaverton High School

Southridge High School

Sunset High School

Camas School District

On Monday, the district will begin to provide food services for families for students who need it at Liberty Middle School and Skyridge Middle School. The food will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. To help the district better prepare, they ask you let them know if you need breakfast and/or lunch for your students using this form.

Canby School District

The district will be providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for anyone between the ages of 0 to 18 from March 16 to March 20, as well as March 30 and March 31. Meals will be served at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Baker Prairie Middle School

Carus Elementary School

Eccles Elementary School

Ninety-One School

David Douglas School District

From March 16-20, the district will be serving breakfast and lunch to go at four sites: David Douglas High School, Ron Russell Middle School, Ventura Park Elementary School, and Gilbert Heights Elementary. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

Evergreen Public Schools

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the district will be offering any student or community child through two different programs

Breakfast grab-and-go meals will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following schools:

Burton Elementary (14015 NE 28th St.)

Cascade Middle School (13900 NE 18th St.)

Covington Middle School (11200 NE Rosewood Ave.)

Crestline Elementary (13003 SE 7th St.)

Ellsworth Elementary (512 SE Ellsworth Road)

Hearthwood Elementary (801 NE Hearthwood Blvd.)

Heritage High School (7825 NE 130th Ave.)

Mill Plain Elementary (400 NE 164th Ave.)

Silver Star Elementary (10500 NE 86th St.)

The district will also deliver meals using school buses operating on normal morning elementary routes throughout the district. Students of all ages (not just elementary) may wait at the regular time/bus stop, and the bus will stop to deliver both breakfast and lunch at the same time. To find a convenient bus stop, click here. A household member will need to be available to come out to the bus and collect the meals.

Forest Grove School District

Breakfast and lunch will be distributed to any child between the ages of 1 and 18 as take-home meals. Cafeterias will not be open for dining and students must be present to be given a meal. These will be provided at sites throughout the district during this closure through March 31. The locations include Echo Shaw, Harvey Clarke and Joseph Gale Elementary schools and the Rose Grove Community Park. Breakfast will be served between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and noon. These meals will be provided free of charge.

Gresham-Barlow Schools

The district’s nutrition services provider will be serving free breakfast and lunch at the sites below for students ages 18 and under. These meals will be grab-and-go and available from March 16-20, as well as March 30 and 31. Breakfast will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clear Creek Middle School

Gordon Russell Middle School

Highland Elementary School

Hogan Cedars Elementary School

North Gresham Elementary School

East Gresham Elementary School

Kelly Creek Elementary School

West Gresham Elementary School

Hillsboro School District

Nutrition services staff will prepare and distribute meals to any child ages 1-18. from March 16-20, as well as on March 30 and 31. Lunch only will be provided on March 16, but thereafter breakfast and lunch will be handed out together. Meals will be provided in a drive-thru or walk-up method.

Staff will be operating out of seven main meal preparation “hubs.” The schools listed under each hub site should go to that location to pick up their meals. Locations with an “*” will also have meals distributed to their school site, as a second option. Distribution times at the individual school sites are 10 a.m. for elementary school students, 11 a.m. for middle school students, and 12 p.m. for high school students.

R.A. Brown Middle School Site for students at Imlay, Indian Hills, Ladd Acres, and R.A. Brown

Century High School Site for students at Reedville*, Tobias, Century, and Hilhi

South Meadows Middle School Site for students at Butternut Creek, Groner, Minter Bridge, Rosedale, Witch Hazel, and South Meadows

Lincoln Street Elementary School Site for students at Farmington View, Free Orchards*, Lincoln Street, McKinney*, Mooberry*, and Miller Education/Big Picture

Evergreen Middle School Site for students at Jackson, North Plains, Patterson, Evergreen, and Glencoe

Poynter Middle School Site for students at Brookwood, Eastwood, W.L. Henry*, and Poynter

Liberty High School Site for students at Lenox, Orenco, Quatama, West Union, and Liberty



Lake Oswego School District

The district said it will mail students experiencing food insecurity a Safeway gift card to compensate for the meals missed while schools are closed.

The district is also partnering with Hunger Fighters, a nonprofit food pantry. Hunger Fighters operates out of the house that is green behind the campus of Lake Oswego High School. The pantry will be open to families every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. during the school closure.

McMinnville School District

Grab-and-go meals will be available to all families beginning Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31. Elementary schools will be distribution sites for lunches between 11:30 a.m to noon on weekdays during this period. Meals will be packed to take home and will not be served on site. Meals will also be delivered along bus routes at certain stops. Families may use whatever bus stop is most convenient. For more details, a list of stops and estimated delivery times, please click here.

Newberg School District

Anyone ages 1-18 can receive a free meal for breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, March 16-20. More options are being explored for after Spring Break. Here are the locations and times:

Edwards Elementary School Cafeteria will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Edwards Elementary School Cafeteria will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

CPRD Aquatic Center (1802 Haworth Ave) will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Newberg Public Library (503 E. Hancock St.) will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Deskin Commons will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

North Clackamas School District

Meals will be available for all district students who need them from March 16 to March 31, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The meals will be available at Clackamas High School, Milwaukie High School and Rex Putnam High School. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students in a pre-made fashion at the same time. The pickup point will be in the parking lot near the high school cafeterias. Signage will be posted.

Oregon City School District

Grab-and-go lunch, with a breakfast bar for the next day, will be available Monday through Friday from March 16 to March 31. The meal is available for children ages 1-18. It can’t be picked up between noon and 1 p.m. from the following locations:

Candy Lane Elementary School

Eastham Community Center

Gardiner Middle School

Holcomb Elementary School

Kingsbury Heights Apartments

Parkrose School District

Food service will be available to district students starting Monday, March 16, at Parkrose Middle School and Russell Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These will be packaged meals that include food for breakfast and lunch. This meal service will be provided from March 16-20, and on March 30 and 31. The district will not provide meals during the spring break. Students must be present to get a meal. There won’t be a gathering area to eat.

Portland Public Schools

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to children ages 1-18 from Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 20, as well as Monday, March 30. and Tuesday, March 31. Meals will be available for pickup outside the school from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:

Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary - 620 N Fremont Ave

César Chávez Elementary - 5103 N Willis Blvd

George Middle School - 10000 N Burr Ave

Grout Elementary - 3119 SE Holgate Blvd

Harrison Park School - 2225 SE 87th Ave

Lent School - 5105 SE 97th Ave

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary - 4906 NE 6th Ave

Rigler Elementary - 5401 NE Prescott St

Rosa Parks Elementary - 8960 N Woolsey Ave

Scott Elementary - 6700 NE Prescott St

Sitton Elementary - 9930 N Smith St

Woodmere Elementary - 7900 SE Duke St

Markham Elementary - 10531 SW Capitol Hwy

Madison at Marshall - 3905 SE 91st Ave

Franklin High School - 5405 SE Woodward St

Reynolds School District

Reynolds School District will be offering meals for all students at our three middle schools (H.B. Lee, Reynolds Middle, and Walt Morey) and at Reynolds High School during the week of March 16-20. Meals will be distributed Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be provided for curbside pick-up (in cars or on foot) at each location. Signage will be posted directing you where to pick up.

Sherwood School District

Nutrition Services will operate food distribution hubs at Hopkins Elementary and Edy Ridge Elementary March 16-20, and March 30-31. Meals will be pick-up only. Breakfast and lunch will be available to all students, at no cost, at the following times:

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tigard-Tualatin School District

Grab-and-go meals will be available at Tualatin Elementary and Metzger Elementary schools for students pre-K through 12th grade. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be no dining inside the schools.

Vancouver Public Schools

PS will provide meals to all students affected by emergency school closures beginning Monday, March 16. Sack lunches will be distributed to students between 10 a.m. and noon at the front of the following schools:

Anderson Elementary, 2215 NE 104th St.

Fruit Valley Elementary, 3410 NW Fruit Valley Rd.

Ogden Elementary School, 3200 NE 86th Ave.

Roosevelt Elementary, 2921 Falk Rd.

Washington Elementary School, 2908 S St.

Discovery Middle School, 800 E. 40th St.

Jason Lee Middle School, 8500 NW 9th Ave.

McLoughlin Middle School, 5802 MacArthur Blvd.

West Linn-Wilsonville School District

The district’s nutrition services department will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students who need these meals throughout the entirety of the extended closure. Starting Monday, March 16, grab-and-go meals will be available for pick up at eight primary schools and at West Linn High School from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meals will be made available for all children aged 1-18 regardless of attendance area. Students must be present to be given a meal.

Boones Ferry Primary

Boeckman Creek Primary

Lowrie Primary

Cedaroak Park Primary

Bolton Primary

Trillium Creek Primary

Sunset Primary

Willamette Primary

West Linn High School

