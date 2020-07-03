CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County has its first case of coronavirus. A man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19, Clark County Public Health said Friday night.

The man has been in isolation since he was tested and will remain isolated.

Clark County Public Health said they are working as quickly as possible to identify close contacts of the confirmed case. Close contacts, which could include family members and coworkers, will be asked to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with him.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Stay home and away from others when sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.

While it’s the first case of coronavirus in Clark County, the state of Washington has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Prior to this Clark County case, there had been 80 total cases in Washington, 12 of which resulted in death. In Oregon, there have been three positive tests for COVID-19.

Health officials are reminding the public that everyday practices to prevent colds, influenza and other respiratory illnesses can also protect people against COVID-19.

